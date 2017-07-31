The Japanese equipment provider also reported a profit of JPY 446 million ($4.0 million) for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year.

Japanese PV manufacturing equipment provider NPC Inc. has reported a strong growth for its turnover and profits in the first nine months of current fiscal year ending on August 31, 2017.

Revenue climbed 346.0% from JPY 873 million ($7.8 million) in the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending on August 31 2016 to JPY 2,227 million ($35.2 million) in the same period of this fiscal year. Meanwhile, net result swung from a loss of JPY 409 million ($3.6 million) to a profit of JPY 446 million ($4.0 million). Operating income also ...

