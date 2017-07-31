Copenhagen, 2017-07-31 10:11 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that Flemming Pedersen, CFO and member of the Board of Management, has decided to resign his position and leave ALK to join a privately owned Danish company in another industry.



Chairman of the Board of Directors, Steen Riisgaard, and President & CEO, Carsten Hellmann said: "We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Flemming for his strong contributions to ALK's development over the past seven years. We will miss him, but respect his decision to move on in his career."



Flemming Pedersen said: "After seven inspiring and successful years with ALK, I have decided to join another company. ALK has become the undisputed leader in allergy immunotherapy and is now pursuing numerous exciting opportunities for further growth. While I am sad to leave ALK and will miss the many outstanding colleagues, partners and investors with whom I have the pleasure to work, I am also looking forward to my new challenge."



Flemming Pedersen will leave ALK by 31 January 2018 at the latest. A search for a new CFO will now be initiated.



