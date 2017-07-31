Honor Teams Up with Google Play to Empower Gamers

Honor 9 users can now enjoy Google Play's "Transformers: Forged to Fight" gaming package

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the smartphone e-brand for digital natives, has teamed up with Google Play to offer owners of the Honor 9, its latest flagship smartphone, a unique "Transformers: Forged to Fight" gaming package*. The game was selected as Google Play's Game of the Year in 2017.

The "Transformers: Forged to Fight" for the Honor 9

Honor worked hand in hand with the developer of "Transformers: Forged to Fight" to optimize the mobile gaming experience of Honor 9 users. A custom profile was specifically designed for Honor 9, delivering more vivid details at the FPS of 30 frames per second (FPS), making deferred rendering, real-time reflections, particle effects and dynamic lighting possible.

Great gaming experiences delivered by strong performance

Packing an award-winning glass back design and state-of-the-art features, Honor 9 is yet another masterpiece of Honor, combining delicate craftsmanship and innovative technology. Powered by the Kirin 960 chipset, 180% speedier GPU, 6GB memory, 64GB storage and the EMUI 5.1, Honor 9 reduces disruptions in gaming stemming from rendering and lagging. Coupled with the 5.15-inch FHD display and a 3,200mAh battery, Honor 9 allows users to game continuously for hours without having to plug in.

"Honor 9 is built on an intimate understanding of what young people value, and gaming is obviously key for them" said George Zhao, President of Honor. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Google Play to bring our users an unrivalled mobile gaming experience."

Game on with Honor 9

From now through to July 1, 2018, Honor 9 users can redeem a Google Play prize package of up to $18 worth of game content, on Honor's own platform (http://www.hihonor.com/global/transformerscode/index.html) by using the IMEI code of the device. The gaming package gives users access to, "Transformers: Forged To Fight" a unique set of gaming tools- not to be missed!

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

