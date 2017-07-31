Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-31 10:25 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to indisputable technical error following provisions of item 5.7.3 of Nasdaq Vilnius Membership and Trading rules, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to cancel 5 (five) trades in AB "Gubernija" (GUB1L, ISIN kodas LT0000114357) shares, which were executed at 10:03:01 (trade id's= 27889, 27890, 27891, 27892, 27893)
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
