The infrastructure fund of IDFC Alternatives has signed an agreement to purchase 190 MW worth of solar PV assets from First Solar Power India, an affiliate of First Solar Group. The projects are located om the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vector Green Energy Private Limited, which belongs to IDFC Alternatives' India Infrastructure Fund II, will take ownership of seven solar farms across the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in a deal thought to be worth $300 million.

In a press release issued by IDFC Alternatives, the asset manager stressed ...

