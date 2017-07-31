

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as geopolitical tensions escalated, U.S. political uncertainty deepened and China's manufacturing and service sector readings fell slightly in July.



Activity in China's manufacturing sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said with a PMI score of 51.4, down from 51.7 in June.



The bureau's non-manufacturing index came in at 54.5 - down from 54.9 in the previous month.



China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 19.79 points or 0.61 percent to 3,273.03 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.3 percent at 27,323 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended at 6-1/2-week lows even as the yen came off from its early highs against its major rivals. The Nikkei average dropped 34.66 points or 0.17 percent to 19,925.18 points, its lowest level since June 15. The broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent lower at 1,618.61.



Industrial robot maker Fanuc tumbled 3.1 percent despite the company upgrading its earnings forecast. Mobile carrier SoftBank lost 2.3 percent after Charter Communications Inc said it was not interested in acquiring U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp. Hitachi, Seiko Epson Corp and steelmakers were among the top gainers.



On the economic front, Japan industrial output grew a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent sequentially in June, official data showed today, beating expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent after a 3.6 percent contraction in May.



Australian shares closed modestly higher as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks and the Melbourne Institute's inflation indicator rose slightly last month, offering further evidence of a pick-up in inflationary pressures.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.80 points or 0.31 percent to 5,720.60 after tumbling 1.4 percent on Friday. The broader All Ordinaries index finished up 18.70 points or 0.32 percent at 5,773.90.



Mining giant BHP Billiton climbed 2 percent, Rio Tinto rallied 2.4 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group jumped as much as 5.9 percent, thanks to a multi-year high reading from China's construction sector.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy rose about 1 percent each as oil prices hit two-month high amid the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela.



Banks and infrastructure companies were among the laggards. Hearing implant maker Cochlear dropped 1.6 percent after appointing Dig Howitt as its new Chief Executive Officer and President.



South Korea's Kospi average ended marginally higher at 2,402.71 despite geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. military on Sunday conducted a test of its THAAD anti-ballistic missile system, two days after North Korea launched missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 54.48 points or 0.71 percent to 7,693.99, with Meridian Energy, NZX, Auckland International Airport and A2 Milk Company among the top gainers.



Singapore's Straits Timex index was little changed in choppy trade.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.1 percent ahead of inflation and GDP data due this week.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite was down 0.2 percent as investors awaited June trade data for direction. Meanwhile, Malaysia's producer price inflation eased in June after accelerating in the prior month, official data showed.



India's Sensex was rising half a percent and the Taiwan Weighted closed marginally higher.



U.S. stocks climbed well off their early lows to end mixed on Friday after Republicans failed in their latest attempt to repeal Obamacare and Amazon's second-quarter earnings fell dramatically short of investor expectations.



On the economic front, second-quarter GDP growth matched expectations while consumer sentiment deteriorated in July.



The Dow rose 0.2 percent to a new record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slid around 0.1 percent each.



