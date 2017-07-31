

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, the Bank of England is slated to issue UK mortgage approvals for June. The number of mortgages approved in June is forecast to fall to 65,000 from 65,200 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the yen and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the euro and the U.S. dollar.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8939 against the euro, 1.2711 against the Swiss franc, 1.3119 against the U.S. dollar and 145.20 against the yen.



