Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2017 31-Jul-2017 / 09:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital PLC* *("Hellenic" or the "Company")* *Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2017* Chairman's Statement I am pleased to announce the interim results of the Company for the half-year from 1 January to 30 June 2017. The condensed, unaudited financial statements below together with the notes thereto have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Financial Results The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP7,742 (period ended 30 June 2016, GBP8,920 loss). Cash at bank at the period end was GBP27,593 (period ended 30 June 2016, GBP82,600). Post- Balance Sheet Events Since the period end the Company has acquired for investment purposes an office premises in Leeds for consideration of GBP200,000 plus associated acquisition costs. This marks the first phase of Hellenic's revised investment strategy, agreed in November 2016. Current Trading and Outlook Trading to date during the second half of the current financial year is in line with the directors' expectations at the beginning of that period. The directors continue actively to examine further property investment opportunities in the UK and projects in the natural resources sector in Africa. Conclusion Finally, I would like to thank Gavin Burnell, who stepped down at the last AGM, for his work on behalf of the Company; and the shareholders for their continuing support. Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA, Chairman *The directors of Hellenic have issued this announcement following due care and consideration and they accept responsibility for its content.* Enquiries *Hellenic Capital plc* Mark Jackson Tel: +44 (0)1482 794654 *Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited* Hugh Oram: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)207 464 4090 +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Hellenic Capital PLC* | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Condensed Profit and Loss Account* | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*for the period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017* | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | |*2017 * |*2016 *| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | |*GBP * |*GBP * | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |Revenue |- |- | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |Operating expenses |(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Operating loss* |(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Loss on ordinary activities before taxation*|(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |Income tax expense | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Total comprehensive loss for the period* |(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*attributable to members* | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Hellenic | | | | | | |Capital PLC* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Condensed Balance Sheet* | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*as at 30 June | | | | | | |2017* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | |*Notes* | |*2017 * | |*2016 * | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | |*GBP * | |*GBP * | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Current assets*| | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Debtors | |37,451 | |1,413 | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Cash at bank and| |27,593 | |82,600 | | |in hand | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | |65,044 | |84,013 | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Creditors: | |(6,515)| |(3,250)| | |amounts falling | | | | | | |due within one | | | | | | |year* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Net current | | |58,529 | |80,763 | |assets* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Net assets* | | |58,529 | |80,763 | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Capital and | | | | | | |reserves* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Called up share | | |61,890 | |61,890 | |capital | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Share premium | | |173,544 | |173,544 | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Profit and loss | | |(176,905)| |(154,671)| |account | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Shareholders' | | |58,529 | |80,763 | |funds* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*Hellenic Capital PLC*| | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity* | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+

