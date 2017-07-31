DJ Hellenic Capital plc: Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2017

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2017 31-Jul-2017 / 09:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital PLC* *("Hellenic" or the "Company")* *Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2017* Chairman's Statement I am pleased to announce the interim results of the Company for the half-year from 1 January to 30 June 2017. The condensed, unaudited financial statements below together with the notes thereto have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Financial Results The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP7,742 (period ended 30 June 2016, GBP8,920 loss). Cash at bank at the period end was GBP27,593 (period ended 30 June 2016, GBP82,600). Post- Balance Sheet Events Since the period end the Company has acquired for investment purposes an office premises in Leeds for consideration of GBP200,000 plus associated acquisition costs. This marks the first phase of Hellenic's revised investment strategy, agreed in November 2016. Current Trading and Outlook Trading to date during the second half of the current financial year is in line with the directors' expectations at the beginning of that period. The directors continue actively to examine further property investment opportunities in the UK and projects in the natural resources sector in Africa. Conclusion Finally, I would like to thank Gavin Burnell, who stepped down at the last AGM, for his work on behalf of the Company; and the shareholders for their continuing support. Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA, Chairman *The directors of Hellenic have issued this announcement following due care and consideration and they accept responsibility for its content.* Enquiries *Hellenic Capital plc* Mark Jackson Tel: +44 (0)1482 794654 *Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited* Hugh Oram: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)207 464 4090 +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Hellenic Capital PLC* | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Condensed Profit and Loss Account* | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*for the period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017* | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | |*2017 * |*2016 *| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | |*GBP * |*GBP * | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |Revenue |- |- | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |Operating expenses |(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Operating loss* |(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Loss on ordinary activities before taxation*|(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |Income tax expense | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*Total comprehensive loss for the period* |(7,742) |(8,920)| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ |*attributable to members* | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ | | | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------+-------+ +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Hellenic | | | | | | |Capital PLC* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Condensed Balance Sheet* | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*as at 30 June | | | | | | |2017* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | |*Notes* | |*2017 * | |*2016 * | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | |*GBP * | |*GBP * | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Current assets*| | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Debtors | |37,451 | |1,413 | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Cash at bank and| |27,593 | |82,600 | | |in hand | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | |65,044 | |84,013 | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Creditors: | |(6,515)| |(3,250)| | |amounts falling | | | | | | |due within one | | | | | | |year* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Net current | | |58,529 | |80,763 | |assets* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Net assets* | | |58,529 | |80,763 | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Capital and | | | | | | |reserves* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Called up share | | |61,890 | |61,890 | |capital | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Share premium | | |173,544 | |173,544 | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |Profit and loss | | |(176,905)| |(154,671)| |account | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ |*Shareholders' | | |58,529 | |80,763 | |funds* | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ | | | | | | | +----------------+---------+-------+---------+-------+---------+ +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*Hellenic Capital PLC*| | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity* | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+

|*for the period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017* | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | |*Share* |*Share* |*Profit* |*Total*| +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | |*capital* |*premium* |*and loss*| | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | |*account* | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | |*GBP * |*GBP * |*GBP * |*GBP * | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*At 1 January 2016* |61,890 |173,544 |(145,751) |89,683 | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |Loss for the period | | |(8,920) |(8,920)| +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*At 30 June 2016* |61,890 |173,544 |(154,671) |80,763 | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*At 1 January 2017* |61,890 |173,544 |(169,163) |66,271 | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |Loss for the period | | |(7,742) |(7,742)| +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ |*At 30 June 2017* |61,890 |173,544 |(176,905) |58,529 | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ | | | | | | +----------------------+------------------+------------------+----------+-------+ +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Hellenic Capital PLC* | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Condensed cash flow statement* | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*as at 30 June 2017* | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | |*2017 * ||*2016 * | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | |*GBP * ||*GBP * | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Cash flows from operating activities* | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |Operating loss |(7,742) ||(8,920) | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Movement in working capital:* | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables |(34,422)||1,627 | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |(Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables |(2,848) ||(5,992) | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Cash used in operations* |(45,012)||(13,285)| +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |Decrease in cash and cash equivalents |(45,012)||(13,285)| +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period*|72,605 ||95,885 | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ |*Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period* |27,593 ||82,600 | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ | | || | +------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------+ *Hellenic Capital PLC* *Notes to the Abridged Accounts* *for the period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017* *1 Financial Information* The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 and those that will be used in the preparation of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 were approved by the board of directors on 31 May 2017 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements was unqualified. The financial information for the period ended 30 June 2017 has not been audited or reviewed. As permitted the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS34 'Interim Financial Statements' in preparing this financial information. Going concern The directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2016. *2 Earnings per Share* The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average of ordinary shares in issue being 61,889,500 during the period. This results in a loss per share of nil (2016 - nil). *3 Capital commitments* As at 30 June 2017 the company had committed to acquire a freehold office building in Leeds for GBP200,000 plus costs. *4 Directors remuneration* The directors will not be remunerated until such time as the net assets of the company exceed GBP500,000. Language: English ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: IR TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 4478

