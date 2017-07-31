iBasis, a KPN company, today announced that webe, Telekom Malaysia Berhad's digital mobility services provider, has connected to the iBasis LTE Signaling eXchange (LSX). With this new agreement, iBasis is now providing webe with a full, secure and scalable roaming solution for 4G services, including LTE signaling (Diameter/S6), LTE Data Roaming traffic (GRX/S8) and international Voice over LTE (VoLTE). Through the iBasis multiservice IPX network, webe will offer Malaysian consumers a high quality roaming experience and gain immediate access to the full iBasis LTE Roaming footprint of more than 480 networks in 170 countries.

iBasis is also providing a complete international VoLTE solution which responds to the growing demand of greenfield mobile operators for a globally interoperable IP-based voice solution. iBasis' international VoLTE service provides cost-effective, high-quality and seamless VoLTE services over its global IPX network.

"Our members are empowered through webe's unique never-ending data offerings to lead active digital lifestyles wherever and however they choose. Working with iBasis is part of webe's long term plans to ensure that we provide our members with a seamless connected experience at home, on the go or even as they travel abroad with advanced connectivity solutions like VoLTE through our high speed LTE network," said Moharmustaqeem Mohammed, CEO of webe.

"We are very proud of being selected by webe, a very innovative and unique digital mobility services provider in the Asian telco scene. We are also thrilled to accompany them in this very dynamic LTE growth phase. Our scale, combined with our robust LTE and GRX data roaming platforms, enable webe to cost-efficiently extend their offering globally and also quickly offer new services such as VoLTE," said Feddo Hazewindus, President and CEO of iBasis. "We are closely working with multiple 4G Asian greenfield operators on international VoLTE deployment in order to cope with the market dynamics and support the global spread of the new VoLTE technology."

By operating both the data and voice networks over its own MPLS network, iBasis offers its LTE customers an integral approach and clear roadmap to LTE connectivity: LTE Signaling and Roaming, VoLTE, RCS and Video.

About iBasis

A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading IPX Provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice services including HD Voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis multi-service IPX interconnects operators and service providers globally with guaranteed quality and security for the entire mobile service portfolio: SS7 Signaling, GRX and S8, Diameter Signaling, VoLTE Interconnect and Roaming, supporting both the LBO and S8HR models. iBasis' InVision™ advanced analytics enable operators to monitor and proactively manage the quality of roaming traffic on a global scale. iBasis customers include more than 1,000 operators and service providers, and iBasis' global IPX reach is unsurpassed due to its Open Peering Policy. For more information, please visit www.ibasis.com.

About webe

webe is the new digital mobility service provider that is part of the TM Group. webe's brand philosophy is unique 'start here. go anywhere.' This exemplifies the diversity of how communities can come together to make things happen, for a better Malaysia. The brand exists for our communities to co-create positive change with the power of data, technology and collaboration.

As a testament to the company's commitment to develop deeper relationships with the communities, webe launched its unique crowd-backing online community platform called 'webe community' to connect, collaborate, co-create, and empower individuals, groups, and members of the local community to band together to make what Malaysians care about happen.

Under the TM's aspiration of becoming the Malaysia's Convergence Champion, webe will become the Centre of Excellence for Mobility in TM.

For more information about webe, visit www.webe.com.my.

