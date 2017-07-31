Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - High Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2st QUARTHER AND 1st HALF 2017 31-Jul-2017 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE July 31, 2017 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2st QUARTHER AND 1st HALF 2017 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the second quarter and the first half of 2017. First Vice-President - Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 1H17 production results: «In 2Q17 our platinum group metals (PGMs) production increased substantially owing to the processing of built-up work-in-progress material which enabled us to offset the previous quarter decline. A minor reduction in nickel production volumes was due to scheduled annual repair works at Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. In addition, in 2Q17 we significantly decreased low-margin processing of third party nickel feed at Harjavalta. In May 2017, Talnakh Concentrator reached its design parameters in terms of nickel and copper recovery rates into collective concentrates as well as the metal content in nickel-pyrrhotite and copper concentrates. At the same time, we were still experiencing certain issues with lifting and processing previously stored pyrrhotite concentrate and also had to run some short-term suspensions of our smelting operations in the Polar division due to unfavorable meteorological conditions to keep the pollutant concentrations in Norilsk's residential area within the limits. Our management team is doing their best to minimize the negative impact of the above on current year production targets through more efficient ore processing and optimization of smelting capacities utilization and we thus confirm initial 2017 metal production guidance». Nickel 2Q17 consolidated nickel production amounted to 49 kt decreasing 8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed reached 48 kt, down 2% q-o-q. The reduction was driven by scheduled annual repair works at Harjavalta refinery in Finland and termination of processing of Nkomati concentrate. Overall in 1H17, nickel output amounted to 103 kt decreasing 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) driven primarily by the reduction of low-margin processing of third parties feed. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed reached 98 kt, down 1% y-o-y. The decrease was attributed to the ongoing reconfiguration of downstream production facilities at the Polar division, including modernization and capacity expansion at Talnakh Concentrator [1], shut down of Nickel Plant [2] in 3Q16 and, as a result, increase of work-in-progress material. Copper 2Q17 consolidated copper production amounted to 101 kt, up 7% q-o-q. Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed reached 100 kt, up 9% q-o-q. In 1H17, copper output amounted to 195 kt, up 10% y-o-y driven mostly by the processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and reduced metal losses in recovery of copper into copper concentrate as a result of modernization of Talnakh Concentrator. Platinum Group Metals 2Q17 consolidated palladium and platinum output amounted to 781 koz (up 41% q-o-q) and 190 koz (up 46% q-o-q), respectively. Palladium output from the Company's own Russian feed reached 759 koz, up 46% q-o-q and platinum output reached 183 koz, up 55% q-o-q. The increase of palladium and platinum output was attributed to processing of precious metal concentrate, which was accumulated in 1Q17 as work-in-progress material (PGMs contained in the nickel matte, which is shipped for processing from the Polar to Kola division) and at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Plant. In 1H17, palladium and platinum output amounted to 1,334 koz (flat y-o-y) and 320 koz (down 4% y-o-y), respectively. The decline was attributed to lower metal content in mined ore and substitution of feed purchased from third parties by Russian material with lower platinum content. Russian operations Due to the shutdown of Nickel plant in the Polar division, since 2H16 saleable nickel has been produced at two production sites: Kola MMC in Russia and Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta in Finland. 2Q17 nickel output in Russia amounted to 38 kt, up 3% q-o-q driven by the increase of nickel matte volumes shipped from Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant to Kola MMC for processing. In 1H17, nickel output in Russia amounted to 76 kt, down 24% y-o-y. The decrease was driven by decommissioning of Nickel Plant in 2016, increase of work-in-progress material and increase in processing of Russian feed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta as a part of ongoing downstream reconfiguration[1]. At the same time, nickel production from third party feed at Kola MMC decreased due to termination of processing of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta and Nkomati nickel concentrate. 2Q17 copper output in Russia amounted to 99 kt, up 9% q-o-q. In 1H17, copper output amounted to 190 kt, up 9% y-o-y. The increase of copper output in reported periods was attributed to the launch of processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and reduction of metal losses in recovery of copper into copper concentrate as a result of modernization of Talnakh Concentrator. 2Q17 palladium and platinum output in Russia amounted to 773 koz (up 45% q-o-q) and to 188 koz (up 50% q-o-q), respectively. The increase of PGM output was due to processing of concentrate accumulated in 1Q17 as work-in-progress material in transit from the Polar to Kola division and at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Plant. In 1H17, palladium output in Russia was unchanged y-o-y at 1,307 koz, while platinum output amounted to 313 koz (down 4% y-o-y). The decrease of platinum output was mainly attributed to the change in metal content in mined ore. Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta (Finland) 2Q17 nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta amounted to 11 kt, down 32% q-o-q, with nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed amounting to 10 kt, down 25% q-o-q. The decrease was attributed to scheduled annual repair works at the Harjavalta refinery. In 1H17, nickel output amounted to 27 kt, up 21% y-o-y. The increase was attributed to higher processing volumes of Russian feed as a result of the downstream assets reconfiguration. 2Q17 output of copper at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta amounted to 2 kt (down 41% q-o-q). Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed reached 2 kt (down 23% q-o-q). The decrease was attributed to scheduled annual repair works at the Harjavalta refinery. In 1H17, copper output almost doubled y-o-y to 5 kt. The increase was attributed to higher processing volumes of Russian feed as a result of the downstream assets reconfiguration. 2Q17 output of saleable palladium and platinum (in copper cake) amounted to 8 koz (-58% q-o-q) and 2 koz (-60% q-o-q), respectively. The decrease was attributed to scheduled annual repair works at the Harjavalta refinery. In 1H17, output of palladium and platinum reached 27 koz (up 29% y-o-y) and 7 koz (down 8% y-o-y), respectively. The decline of platinum was attributed to the substitution of purchased feed from third parties by Russian feed with lower platinum content. 2017 Production guidance from Russian feedstock: Metals Volumes Ni, kt 206-211 Cu, kt 377-387 Pd, koz 2,636-2,732 Pt, koz 581-645 NORILSK NICKEL 2Q 1Q Q-o-Q, 1H 1H Y-o-Y, GROUP SALEABLE 2017 2017 % 2017 2016 % METALS PRODUCTION TOTAL METAL PRODUCTION 1 Nickel, t 49,418 53,487 -8% 102,905 121,574 -15% thereof from own 48,343 49,504 -2% 97,847 98,772 -1% Russian feed Copper, t 100,804 94,238 7% 195,042 177,475 10% thereof from own 100,228 91,825 9% 192,053 171,573 12% Russian feed Palladium, koz 781 553 41% 1,334 1,331 0% thereof from own 759 521 46% 1,280 1,303 -2% Russian feed Platinum, koz 190 130 46% 320 334 -4% thereof from own 183 118 55% 301 323 -7% Russian feed Polar division and Kola MMC (Russia) Nickel, t 38,430 37,423 3% 75,853 99,220 -24% Polar division 0 0 - 0 44,350 -100% Kola MMC 38,430 37,423 3% 75,853 54,870 38% thereof from own 38,403 36,165 6% 74,568 53,159 40% Russian feed thereof from 3d 27 1,258 -98% 1,285 1,711 -25% parties feed Copper, t 98,823 90,882 9% 189,705 174,024 9% Polar division 79,344 71,160 12% 150,504 146,686 3% Kola MMC 19,479 19,722 -1% 39,201 27,338 43% thereof from own 18,950 18,161 4% 37,111 24,887 49% Russian feed thereof from 3d 529 1,561 -66% 2,090 2,451 -15% parties feed

