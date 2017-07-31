Due to indisputable technical error following provisions of item 5.7.3 of Nasdaq Riga Member Rules, Nasdaq Riga decided to cancel 2 (two) trades in AS "VEF Radiotehnika RRR" (RRR1R, ISIN code LV0000100972) shares, which were executed at 10:27:41 (trade IDs: 67614, 67615)



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.