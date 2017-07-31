Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have published research revealing unusual atomic motions in perovskite materials exposed to light. The discovery, says Stanford, could prove crucial to further increasing the efficiency potential for perovskite solar cells.

Scientists at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, operated by Stanford University on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy, have been able to observe the behavior of light as it hits a perovskite film, and made several unexpected discoveries which could explain the high conversion efficiencies already seen in perovskite materials, and even allow scientists to push these further.

The researchers utilized a powerful 'electron camera' to observe atomic motions in a prototype material of iodine, lead and methylammonium. "We recorded movies that show that certain atoms in a perovskite respond to light within trillionths of a second in a very unusual manner," says Aaron Lindenberg of the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences. "This may facilitate ...

