

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals declined more than expected in June, figures from the Bank of England revealed Monday.



The number of mortgage approvals decreased to 64,684 in June from 65,109 in May. Approvals were forecast to drop to 65,000.



Data showed that consumer credit increased at a slower pace of GBP 1.5 billion after rising GBP 1.8 billion in May. Monthly increase came in line with expectations.



Lending to individuals increased GBP 5.6 billion from May. Within lending, secured lending grew GBP 4.1 billion compared to GBP 3.9 billion in previous month and the expected growth of GBP 3.4 billion.



At the same time, loans to large businesses rose by GBP 0.6 billion and that to small and medium-sized enterprises grew GBP 0.4 billion.



M4 growth slowed to 5.3 percent annually from 6.7 percent in May. Month-on-month, M4 dropped 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in May.



