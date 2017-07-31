Edison Issues Outlook on Carmat (ALCAR)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Carmat (PARIS: ALCAR) resumed the EU pivotal trial of its artificial heart after addressing regulator concerns. We anticipate that the study could be completed in mid-2019, leading to a potential EU launch in 2020. The Carmat device could potentially fill a significant need among those waiting for human transplants and/or with terminal heart failure (HF) or acute myocardial infarction (MI). Our valuation is €627m, down from €747m previously.

We value Carmat using a risk-adjusted NPV approach, employing a 12.5% cost of capital. While we have slightly raised the target market size estimates, given the issues raised by regulators following the first patient's death in the pivotal study and the pace of recruitment to date, we are applying a lower (25%) probability of success in the EU market (vs 35% previously). We now obtain an rNPV valuation of €627m, down from €747m previously. After including €18.1m estimated H117 net cash, we derive a per-share equity valuation of €106.98.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website.

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisors, and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Pooya Hemami, CFA, +1 646 653 7026

Maxim Jacobs, CFA, +1 646 653 7027

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison