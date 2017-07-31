

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), the company that holds majority of shares in Volkswagen AG, reported Monday that its first-half group profit climbed 94 percent to 1.90 billion euros from last year's 980 million euros.



This result was significantly influenced by the profit of 1.95 billion euros from the investment in Volkswagen, higher than last year's 1.01 billion euros .



Profit before tax was 1.92 billion euros, up from 982 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, Porsche SE, based on the current group structure, continues to expect a group profit for the year of between 2.1 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros for the fiscal year 2017.



The outlook is on the basis of Volkswagen's expectations regarding its future development and the ongoing existing uncertainties with regard to possible special items in connection with the diesel issue.



