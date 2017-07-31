ALTV Partners With Dugout to Give Audiences in Middle East and North Africa Exclusive Behind the Scenes Football Action

LONDON, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Football fans across the region will gain access to exclusive originalfootage from the topclubs and playersonALTV.com

ALTV.com,one of the fastest growing free streaming services recently launched in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced its partnership with Dugout, the digital platform createdto connect football fanswith the world's greatest clubs and players and deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content and access.

ALTVhas established itselfasthemost popular platform across MENA providing exciting and innovative content that showcases viewsfrom the street, as well as lifestyle and entertainment and sports.ALTV's latest partnership withDugout will give exclusive access to original content forfootball fans across MENA where leading Western football clubs are immensely popular.

Launchedin 2016,Dugout haspartnershipswith many of the world's most popular clubs and footballers, working with the clubs and players to creative exclusive, high-quality content that gives fans a backstage pass to the biggest names and events in football.Over 50clubs including Arsenal,FCBarcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea,Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid are partnered with Dugout in addition to over 100of the game's greatest players,such as Gareth Bale, DeleAlli, Gianluigi Buffon, JavierMascheranoandEdinsonCavani.

Beginning this week, ALTV will hostnewcontentfrom Dugout accessible for free both online atALTV.comand via the ALTV app. ALTV will also provide Dugout witheditorial guidance for future content based onits insight in broadcasting popular online content in acrossthe MENA region.

Dugout President, Elliot Richardson, commented:"ALTV is really shaking up the entertainment and broadcasting model andis doing anunrivalledjob of connecting toaudiencesacross the Middle East and North Africa. I've travelled all over the world and am yet to find fans more fanatical about their football than inthis part of the world.We believe there's a real appetite here for the type of top-quality football content we produce, so tapping into ALTV's network will give us the platform to really engage fans and give them more of what they want."

The Middle East and North Africa is playing a key role in the growth in European football revenues as popularity for the sport continues to gain ground. According toThe Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance 2016, ninepercent of the English Premier League's international rights fees came from broadcasters in the MENA region. Commercial partnerships with Middle East-based sponsors is also on the rise, with three of the top five revenue generating clubs having Middle-East based shirt sponsors.

ALTV founder and media entrepreneur David C. McCourt added: "Since ourlaunch in 2016, ALTV has quickly grown to becomeone ofthe most watched video streaming platforms based inthe Middle East and North Africa, providing relevant content to local audiences in Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and the wider MENA region. We've quickly establishedthreemain programming categoriesandbased on the hugely positive reactions to our highly original content,sports has cemented itself asa key genre. Football is one of the most popular sports across MENA andthrough this partnership between ALTV and Dugout, fans across the region can feel more connected to the action, news and discussion than ever before."

"By collaborating with the world's best and most creative companies, we can offer something really unique - in this case amazing football content from across the globe."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ALTV.com:

ALTV.com is a community-led digital media platform, empowering people to create high quality content that matters to them. It democratizes the field of content creation and provides a platform of opportunity for all local creators to unleash their inner skills and make their passions a reality.

ALTV provides content creators with access to training and support that nurtures their creative ideas and rewards their ambitions. ALTV promotes the power of expression using its wide, multi-discipline expertise to invest in every aspect of content creation, from production to marketing.

About Dugout:

Dugout is a digital platform created with the world's greatest clubs and players that gives football fans access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, free of charge and all in one place.

In a world first, the biggest clubs in the world - including FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Juventus, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Paris St.Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan, Real Madrid - joined forces to support a business.In total, Dugouthas agreedpartnerships with 58clubs so far, in addition to one Federation and over 100 of the world's best-known footballers, such as Gareth Bale, Gianluigi Buffon, Javier Mascherano and EdinsonCavani.

Dugout.com launched in November 2016, followed by the app in March 2017.

The full list of clubs who have partnered with Dugout are: A.C. Milan, Arsenal F.C., AS Monaco FC, A.S. Roma, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona Sporting Club, Bologna FC 1909, Charlotte Independence, Chelsea F.C., Club América, Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas), Club Universidad de Chile, Crystal Palace F.C., Estoril Praia, Everton F.C., FC Barcelona, FC Basel, FC Bayern Munich, FC Porto, FC Schalke 04, Galatasary S.K., GNK Dinamo Zagreb, Granada CF, Heart of Midlothian FC, F.C. Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Leganés, Liga De Quito, Liverpool FC, Maccabi Haifa FC, Manchester City FC, Manchester City Women FC, Monterrey Rayados de Monterrey, Olympique De Marseille, Portuguese Football Federation, Paris Saint-Germain, RCD Espanyol, Real Betis, Real Madrid CF, San Lorenzo de Almagro, Santos FC, Sao Paulo FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, Southampton FC, Sporting Cristal, SSC Napoli, Stoke City FC, Sunderland AFC, Swansea AFC, Tottenham Hotspur, UD Almeria, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United.

