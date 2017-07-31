

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases euro area inflation and unemployment figures. The flash inflation is seen at 1.2 percent in July, following 1.3 percent in June. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 9.2 percent in June from 9.3 percent in May.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc, yen and the pound, it fell against the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1727 against the greenback, 129.74 against the yen, 0.8947 against the pound and 1.1369 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



