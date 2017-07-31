Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in an additional gold prospect located in the Golden Triangle Gold District in British Columbia. This new prospect directly borders GT Gold's Tatogga Lake Prospect. This now brings Spearmint's gold prospects in this world class mining district to 4 separate prospects.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very positive about the golden triangle gold district. This area is a world class mining district and we are happy to see a renewed focus on this district. Spearmint has increased its footprint in the golden triangle and we are optimistic about what this region may provide for Spearmint's growth strategy. Spearmint has been very active in trying to build shareholder value and management is determined to push these growth strategies forward in the remainder of 2017. Spearmint's market cap is currently less than 3 million and therefore we feel Spearmint offers leverage to this renewed market focus on the golden triangle. We are planning to initiate work programs shortly."

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca. These new prospects were acquired via mtonline and consist of 1197 contiguous acres.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release