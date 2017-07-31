Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-31 11:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on July 31, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000670010 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB06023B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB06023B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-08-02 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-06-29 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,6 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,580 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,622 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,635 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 32 150 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 800 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 15 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 14 989 160,17 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





