

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation remained stable in July, flash data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Inflation came in at 1.3 percent in July, the same rate as seen in June. Economists had forecast the rate to ease marginally to 1.2 percent.



The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in June. Final data is due on August 17.



Energy prices rose at a faster pace of 2.2 percent after climbing 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, services cost increased 1.5 percent, slightly slower than June's 1.6 percent rise.



At the same time, the annual increase in cost of food, alcohol and tobacco remained at 1.4 percent and prices of non-energy industrial goods grew 0.5 percent after gaining 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX