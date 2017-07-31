The green bond offering will be the first of its kind to be issued in India, and comes via Azure Power's stated aim to continue promoting and investing in renewable energy in the country.

India is to welcome one of its first official green bonds this week following the announcement by large domestic solar energy developer Azure Power that it issue the nation's inaugural offering.

The value of the first Indian green bond is $500 million, and is set to mature in 2022. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...