International Community Commemorates Ibn Battuta Through Festival

TANGIER, Morocco, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringing together people of different nationalities from different cultures from all walks of life across the globe, thesecond edition of the International Festival of Ibn Battutawill be a resounding celebration of unity and peace inspired by the journey taken by the Great Ibn Battuta centuries ago.

Also known today as the 'Prince of Travelers', Ibn Battuta has traveled the world to 40 countries and has expressed invaluable insights into the culture of traveling. His travels made him discover the universal benefits of travel and its impact on world peace. This is the inspiration being conveyed by the Moroccan Association of Ibn Battuta.Mohamed Dekkak, the Honorary Chairman stated, "We hope to bring the adventures of Ibn Battuta to the general public and inspire modern day travelers to develop the values exhibited by the greatest traveler of pre-modern times and into becoming Ambassadors of Peace."

For this reason, the organization has carried out this year's festival theme, "Travelers, the Ambassadors of Peace". According to Aziz Benami, President of the Moroccan Association of Ibn Battuta, "The festival seeks to celebrate the memory of Ibn Battuta while promoting peace, universal values, and intercultural understanding."

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF IBN BATTUTA

An initiative by the civil society, the International Festival of Ibn Battuta will take place on November 9-12, 2017 at the city of Tangier in Morocco. The festivity sets forth the vision of Ibn Battuta into a colorful and meaningful event to be enjoyed by international communities. Featuring carnivals, conference, forums, music shows, film shows, street and art exhibits, the International Festival of Ibn Battuta will welcome several policy officials, ministers of cultures, international media organizations, professionals and travel enthusiasts.

PRESS CONTACT:

Email -media@ibnbattuta.ma

Website -http://ibnbattuta.ma/

CONTACT: Sarah Garcia - media@ibnbattuta.ma - +97126813111