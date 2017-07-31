

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally higher on Monday as the euro slipped against the dollar and data showed Eurozone inflation held steady at 1.3 percent in July, helping ease pressure on policymakers to tighten monetary policy.



German retail sales growth accelerated in June from May, while the jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June from 3.9 percent in May, separate reports showed.



The benchmark DAX was up 6 points or 0.05 percent at 12,171 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Evotec rallied 3.5 percent after it agreed to buy all operational business of Aptuit Holdings LLC for $300 million or about 256 million euros.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were broadly lower after reports that Audi plans to cut costs by 10 billion euros by 2022 to help fund a shift to electric cars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX