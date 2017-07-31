In the period 24 July 2017 to 28 July 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.2 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 112.4 million were bought back, equivalent to 37.5% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 30:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 24 July 2017 19,512 59.97 1,170,135 25 July 2017 19,512 60.00 1,170,720 26 July 2017 17,073 60.00 1,024,380 27 July 2017 12,195 62.50 762,188 28 July 2017 17,073 62.18 1,061,599 Accumulated during the period 85,365 60.79 5,189,021 Accumulated under the share 1,942,662 57.85 112,389,216 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,549,933 own shares, equivalent to 2.7% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





24 July 2017 25 July 2017 26 July 2017 27 July 2017 28 July 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 18.985 59,98 19.512 60,00 17.073 60,00 12.195 62,50 17.073 62,18 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 527 59,50 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 19.512 59,97 19.512 60,00 17.073 60,00 12.195 62,50 17.073 62,18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----





24 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 59,97 ---------------------------------------------- 527 59,50 BATE 20170724 9:53:14.224519 3.407 60,00 XCSE 20170724 16:54:59.874000 250 60,00 XCSE 20170724 16:54:59.874000 423 60,00 XCSE 20170724 16:54:59.874000 300 60,00 XCSE 20170724 16:54:59.874000 2.964 60,00 XCSE 20170724 16:54:59.874000 129 60,00 XCSE 20170724 16:54:59.874000 11.512 59,97 XCSE 20170724 16:56:37.700198



25 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 60,00 ---------------------------------------------- 7.000 60,00 XCSE 20170725 16:24:21.731000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170725 16:24:21.731000 11.512 60,00 XCSE 20170725 16:35:41.295200



26 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 60,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.709 60,00 XCSE 20170726 10:34:59.417000 200 60,00 XCSE 20170726 10:34:59.417000 1.091 60,00 XCSE 20170726 10:34:59.417000 4.000 60,00 XCSE 20170726 12:32:46.387512 10.073 60,00 XCSE 20170726 16:05:37.122518



27 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 62,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.500 62,50 XCSE 20170727 16:44:24.178000 1.500 62,50 XCSE 20170727 16:44:24.178000 2.000 62,50 XCSE 20170727 16:44:24.178000 7.195 62,50 XCSE 20170727 16:55:21.652975



28 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 62,18 ---------------------------------------------- 967 62,00 XCSE 20170728 12:00:17.402000 33 62,00 XCSE 20170728 12:00:17.402000 1.000 62,00 XCSE 20170728 12:00:17.402000 141 62,00 XCSE 20170728 16:20:19.242000 1.928 62,00 XCSE 20170728 16:23:03.873000 431 62,00 XCSE 20170728 16:26:51.874000 667 62,50 XCSE 20170728 16:51:43.031000 125 62,50 XCSE 20170728 16:51:43.031000 1.243 62,50 XCSE 20170728 16:51:43.031000 268 62,50 XCSE 20170728 16:51:43.031000 197 62,50 XCSE 20170728 16:51:43.031000 10.073 62,18 XCSE 20170728 16:56:40.504047



Attachment:

