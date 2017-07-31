

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate decreased in June to the lowest level in more than eight years, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 9.1 percent in June from 9.2 percent in May, which was revised down from 9.3 percent. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 9.2 percent.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate since February 2009, when it marked 9.0 percent.



The youth unemployment rate came in at 18.7 percent in June, down from 19.0 percent in May.



The EU jobless rate rate held steady at 7.7 percent in June. The figure for May was revised down slightly from 7.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX