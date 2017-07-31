ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) ("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (http://www.rooplay.com), today announced that it has licensed the rights to the Mr. Men and Little Miss brand owned by Sanrio Co., Ltd. Created by Roger Hargreaves in 1971, the popular children's book series has sold more than 250 million copies in 28 countries. Popular in many regions of the world, Mr. Men and Little Miss score a 98% for brand awareness in the UK where the brand is iconic.

In 2016, Mr. Men and Little Miss was the 6th most popular children's book by volume in the UK and the number one children's illustrated book by volume in France. Shoal Games will bring the Mr. Men & Little Miss brand and characters to life with classic and educational games for kids. Mr. Bump, Mr. Tickle, and the rest of the beloved cast will become interactive in apps and on the Rooplay platform.

Jason Williams, CEO of Shoal Games, stated "we are thrilled to be working with the Sanrio team to bring this renowned brand to life in classic family and educational games on Rooplay and as stand alone releases. Our games featuring Mr. Men & Little Miss will be played and loved by millions of families in every region in the world. The variety of characters and international recognition of the Mr. Men and Little Miss illustrations open exciting opportunities for unique and engaging game designs that the Shoal Games team are excited to begin."

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) www.shoalgames.com is the parent company of the group of companies, which owns Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), an innovative EdTech games platform that empowers children to play, learn, and create; Rooplay Original edugames series featuring Garfield; Garfield's Bingo (www.garfieldsbingo.com), the first bingo game to feature a mega-brand; and Trophy Bingo (www.trophybingo.com), live across mobile platforms with over 500,000 installs. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in Google Play. The product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of more than 500 interactive games for a monthly subscription fee. Rooplay follows the same subscription business model as Netflix, but with games instead of video.

