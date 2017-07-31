Company announcement NO 37/2017 - 31 July 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 650,622 302.91 197,079,709.92 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 July 2017 19,209 315.44 6,059,258.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 July 2017 1,947 316.30 615,845.06 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 July 2017 10,401 316.11 3,287,813.31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 July 2017 10,153 317.20 3,220,518.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 July 2017 8,380 315.38 2.642,924.62 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 700,712 303.84 212,906,069.46 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 842,399 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



