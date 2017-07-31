In the first half of 2017, new additions totaled 900 MW, while cumulative installed PV capacity has now crossed 42 GW.

German grid regulator Bundesnetzagentur reports that new PV systems with a combined capacity of 206.5 MW were registered in June, slightly down from 212 in May. Of this capacity, 88.4 MW comes from 14 ground-mounted solar parks selected in the recent auctions for PV projects ranging in size from 750 kW to 10 MW and 12 solar plants up to 750 kW, which ...

