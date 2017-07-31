

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday as HSBC announced a US$2bn share buyback and mining stocks rallied after strong manufacturing data from China.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 39 points or 0.53 percent at 7,407 in late opening deals after declining 1 percent on Friday.



Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore climbed around 3 percent each as London copper prices hit their highest level in more than two years.



Tullow Oil gained 2.2 percent and BP Plc shares rose over 1 percent as oil prices hit two-month high amid the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela.



HSBC Holdings rallied 2.6 percent after the Asia-focused lender reported higher profit in its first half on lower charges, despite weak revenues. The bank further said it will execute a further share buy-back of up to $2 billion in the second half.



Telecoms provider BT rose 0.7 percent after it offered to invest up to 600 million pounds to provide faster broadband services to remote areas of the country.



On the flip side, Rolls Royce Holding declined 2.6 percent ahead of its interim results due tomorrow.



British American Tobacco shares fell 2.6 percent and Imperial Brands lost 4.6 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced it was seeking to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes.



