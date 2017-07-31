ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company") (ASX: BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, is pleased to announce that Robert Beachler, BrainChip's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, will be participating in the Mizuho Securities Silicon Valley AI Day. The investor conference will be held August 2nd through 3rd, 2017, at the 4 Seasons Hotel in Palo Alto, CA. Mr. Beachler is scheduled to present Thursday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM PDT. This conference follows the recent launch of BrainChip Studio, a software suite using BrainChip's AI technology to aid law enforcement and intelligence organizations to rapidly search vast amounts of video footage for identifying patterns or faces.

Mr. Beachler commented, "We are pleased to be included in the Mizuho Securities AI Day. Mizuho has been very active in the AI space and we appreciate the opportunity to introduce BrainChip to their investors. This conference provides an excellent opportunity for us to highlight our strategic initiatives and the many ways our artificial intelligence technology is transforming the high-performance requirements in civil surveillance, gaming, and machine vision systems."

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 56,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. At the end of 2016, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at mizuho-fg.co.jp/English.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new spiking neural network technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

