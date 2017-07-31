Global Biomaterials Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017 to 2021) - By Type, Application & Region

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global biomaterials market was valued at $72.36 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $151.65 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2017 and 2021. The biomaterials market is driven by a number of factors such as superior properties of biomaterials, increasing funds/aids by government for research purposes, increasing wound healing therapies and plastic surgeries, increasing aging/geriatric population, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness of regenerative medicine, increasing orthopedic disorders, and growing demand for implantable devices.



The biomaterials market is majorly segmented by type, application and geography. The major categories by type include metal based, polymer based, ceramic based, regenerative biomaterials, inorganic glass, radiopaque biomaterials, natural biomaterials and hybrid combinations biomaterials. The major applications include cardiovascular, orthopedic, ophthalmology, dental, wound healing, plastic surgery, neurological/central nervous system (CNS), tissue engineering and others such as drug delivery, urinary applications among others. By geography, the global biomaterials is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. The global biomaterials market is expected to reach $151.65 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2017 and 2021.



The biomaterials market is driven by a number of factors such as superior properties of biomaterials, increasing funds as well as aids by government for research purposes, rise in wound healing therapies & plastic surgeries, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness of regenerative medicine, high rate of orthopedic disorders, and growing demand for implantable devices. However, biocompatabilty issues, stringent safety regulations, and limitations of biomaterial based products are hampering the growth of the biomaterials market. Increasing obesity, introduction of biomaterials in cancer research, and rising patient awareness and improved lifestyle in growing economies such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to create opportunities in the biomaterials market.

