Capstone Mining Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $4.1 million or $0.01 per share and cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital for the quarter was $26.0 million or $0.07 per share. The net income for the quarter was $12.8 million or $0.03 per share and adjusted net income was $0.7 million or break-even on a per share basis after adjusting for certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. Copper production for the quarter totalled 24,002 tonnes (23,176 tonnes of payable copper) at a C1 cash cost[1]of $1.75 per payable pound produced with copper sales for the quarter of 20,771 tonnes at a C1 cash cost[1]of $1.74 per payable pound sold.

"Operational performance in the second quarter was on plan, with costs trending down from the first quarter," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Most importantly, Pinto Valley returned to full production, setting quarterly and monthly throughput records."

"For the second half of the year, approximately half of our production is unhedged and completely unhedged in 2018 and beyond," continued Mr. Pylot.

Overview 2017 Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2016 YTD Revenue ($ millions) 115.2 100.2 243.2 226.5 Copper produced (tonnes) 24,002 28,157 44,952 52,704 Payable copper produced (tonnes) 23,176 27,200 43,407 50,900 C1 cash cost per payable pound produced[1] ($/lb) 1.75 1.51 1.85 1.61 All-in cost per payable pound produced[1] ($/lb) 2.10 1.92 2.35 2.07 Fully-loaded all-in cost per payable pound produced[1] ($/lb) 2.26 2.01 2.51 2.19 Copper sold (tonnes) 20,771 22,549 42,353 50,534 Realized copper price per pound sold ($/lb)* 2.56 2.21 2.63 2.20 Adjusted realized copper price per pound sold ($/lb) ** 2.40 2.21 2.42 2.29 C1 cash cost per payable pound sold[1] ($/lb) 1.74 1.66 1.72 1.72 All-in cost per payable pound sold[1] ($/lb) 2.14 2.15 2.23 2.19 Fully-loaded all-in cost per payable pound sold[1] ($/lb) 2.31 2.26 2.39 2.30 Net income (loss) ($ millions) 12.8 (13.4) 5.4 (26.2) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders ($ millions) 12.9 (13.2) 5.4 (25.9) Net income (loss) per common share ($) 0.03 (0.03) 0.01 (0.07) Adjusted net income (loss)[1] ($ millions) 0.7 (7.5) (1.7) (9.0) Adjusted net income (loss)[1] attributable to shareholders ($ millions) 0.8 (7.3) (1.7) (8.8) Adjusted income net loss[1] per common share ($) 0.00 (0.02) (0.00) (0.02) Cash flow from operating activities 4.1 1.1 26.1 33.3 Cash flow from operating activities per common share ($) 0.01 0.00 0.07 0.09 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital[1] ($ millions) 26.0 21.6 50.1 40.5 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital per common share[1] ($) 0.07 0.06 0.13 0.11 Cash and cash equivalents ($ millions) 82.4 100.2 82.4 100.2 Net debt[1 ]($ millions) 216.5 243.9 216.5 243.9 * Q2 2017 includes a provisional pricing adjustment of $0.2 million (2016 - negative $5.8 million) related to prior shipments, equivalent to nil per pound (2016 - $(0.12) per pound) of copper sold during the quarter. 2017 YTD includes a provisional pricing adjustment of $5.4 million (2016 - negative $11.5 million) related to prior shipments, equivalent to $0.06 per pound (2016 - ($0.10) per pound) of copper sold during the six month period. The Q2 2017 and 2017 YTD provisional pricing adjustments were predominantly related to assay adjustments. The Q2 2017 figure of ($0.2 million) is broken down as $0.6 million related to price adjustments and ($0.4 million) related to assay adjustments. This translates into adjustments of nil and nil respectively on a per pound sold basis. The YTD Q2 2017 figure of $5.4 million broken down as $3.7 million related to price adjustments and $1.7 million related to assay adjustments. This translates into adjustments of $0.04 and $0.02 respectively on a per pound sold basis. ** Q2 2017 adjusted realized copper price includes the provisional pricing adjustments noted above and realized loss of $7.7 million (2016 gain - $0.2 million) equivalent to $(0.16) per pound (2016 gain - nil per pound) related to copper derivative contracts exercised during the quarter. 2017 YTD adjusted realized copper price includes the provisional pricing adjustments noted above and realized loss of $19.3 million (2016 gain - $9.8 million) equivalent to $(0.21) per pound (2016 gain - 0.09 per pound) related to copper derivative contracts exercised during the period.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Net income of $12.8 million included: Earnings from mining operations of $21.1 million , Realized copper price of $2.56 per pound A commodity derivative gain of $3.8 million , comprising a realized loss of $7.7 million combined with an unrealized gain of $1.3 million and reversals of unrealized losses recorded in a previous period of $10.2 million , Production costs included a non-cash reversal of $(0.7) million related to the write-down of inventory at Pinto Valley, An income tax expense of $4.5 million .

included: Cash flow from operating activities of $4.1 million or $0.01 per common share.

or per common share. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital [ 1] of $26.0 million or $0.07 per common share.

of or per common share. Working capital increased $8.7 million to$157.0 million at June 30, 2017 from $148.3 million at March 31, 2017 . Cash decreased to $82.4 million at June 30, 2017 from $109.4 million at March 31, 2017 largely as a result of a $10.0 million debt repayment made in April, 2017 and $9.0 million in payments made related to the commodity derivatives during Q2'17.

to$157.0 million at from at . Cash decreased to at from at largely as a result of a debt repayment made in April, 2017 and in payments made related to the commodity derivatives during Q2'17. Production of 23,176 tonnes of payable copper at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.75 per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost [ 1] of $2.26 per pound of payable pound copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost of per pound of payable pound copper produced. Revenue of $115.2 million generated primarily from the sale of 20,771 tonnes of copper.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Net income of $5.4 million or $0.01 per common share which included: Earnings from mining operations of $48.1 million , Production costs included a non-cash charge of $0.4 million related to the write-down of inventory at Pinto Valley, A commodity derivative loss of $10.1 million , comprising a realized loss of $19.4 million , an unrealized loss of $6.0 million and reversals of unrealized losses recorded in a previous period of $15.3 million . $8.4 million in current and deferred income tax expense.

or per common share which included: Cash flow from operating activities of $26.1 million or $0.07 per common share.

or per common share. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital [ 1] of $50.1 million or $0.13 per common share.

of or per common share. Working capital decreased $14.1 million to$157.0 million at June 30, 2017 from $171.1 million at December 31, 2016 . Cash decreased to $82.4 million at June 30, 2017 from $130.4 million at December 31, 2016 largely as a result of $30.0 million in debt repayments and $19.3 million in payments made related to the commodity derivatives during 2017 YTD.

to$157.0 million at from at . Cash decreased to at from at largely as a result of in debt repayments and in payments made related to the commodity derivatives during 2017 YTD. Production of 43,407 tonnes of payable copper at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.85 per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost [ 1] of $2.51 per pound of payable pound copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost of per pound of payable pound copper produced. Revenue of $243.2 million generated primarily from the sale of 42,353 tonnes of copper.

Production and Additional Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Pinto Valley Mine:

Produced 15,491 tonnes of copper during Q2 2017 at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.84 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1] of $2.17 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. Produced 26,791 tonnes of copper during 2017 YTD at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.98 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1] of $2.42 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. At Pinto Valley, throughput averaged 58,700 tonnes per day ("tpd") for the quarter, setting a quarterly throughput record as well as achieving a new monthly throughput record in May of 60,350 tpd. Grade, recoveries and production were as planned for the quarter.

Cozamin Mine:

Produced 4,106 tonnes of copper during Q2 2017 at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.19 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1] of $1.73 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. Produced 8,236 tonnes of copper during 2017 YTD at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.26 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1] of $1.84 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. At Cozamin, grade and recoveries were as expected, with throughput continuing ahead of plan with ongoing improvement in mine production and mine development.

On April 4, 2017 , the precious metal streaming arrangement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Silver Wheaton Corp.) expired. After this date, the full silver by-product credit is earned by Cozamin resulting in an increase to by-product credits of $0.23 per payable pound of copper produced in Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016.

Minto Mine:

Produced 4,406 tonnes of copper during Q2 2017 at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $1.93 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1 ] of $1.95 per payable pound of copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per payable pound of copper produced. Produced 9,926 tonnes of copper during 2017 YTD at a C1 cash cost [ 1] of $2.00 per pound of payable copper produced and an all-in cost [ 1 ] of $2.03 per payable pound of copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and an all-in cost of per payable pound of copper produced. At Minto , production for the quarter was impacted by mine sequencing changes to support a mine life extension. Throughput continued higher than planned, but head grade and recoveries were lower than originally guided due to a higher percentage of partially oxidized ore feeding the mill from the Area 2, Stage 3 open pit and underground mining running slightly behind schedule.

, production for the quarter was impacted by mine sequencing changes to support a mine life extension. Throughput continued higher than planned, but head grade and recoveries were lower than originally guided due to a higher percentage of partially oxidized ore feeding the mill from the Area 2, Stage 3 open pit and underground mining running slightly behind schedule. At current copper prices, Capstone anticipates the continuation of operations at Minto until mid-2020, subject to permitting and regulatory approvals. Capstone is also evaluating further deposits for re-inclusion into reserves, which may support additional mine life beyond 2020.

Additional highlights:

Capstone repaid $10 million on the senior secured corporate revolving credit facility ("RCF") on April 19, 2017 , reducing drawn debt to $298.9 million .

Outlook

Production Guidance:

Capstone expects to be within the range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (5%) of copper. Minto and Cozamin are expected to complete the year on, or above, plan, largely offsetting Pinto Valley's first quarter deficit.

Operating Cost Guidance:

Capstone anticipates that consolidated C1 cash cost[1], All-in cost[1]and Fully-loaded all-in cost[1]will end the year between $0.15 and $0.20 per pound of payable copper produced higher than originally guided.

At Minto, C1 cash cost[1 ]and all-in cost[1]are expected to increase by approximately $0.50 per pound of payable copper produced. The mine sequencing changes to support the mine life extension have resulted in lower production than initially guided in the first half of 2017. In addition, the revised Minto mine plan that extends operations beyond 2017 brings the Minto East underground and an extension of the Area 2 open pit into the mine plan. Development to access the Minto East deposit is ongoing and the stripping of the extension of the Area 2 pit will commence in H2'17, with resulting ore processed primarily in 2018. Because the development and stripping activities related to Minto East and the extension of the Area 2 pit are planned to take less than 12 months, all development and stripping costs will be expensed in 2017. The Area 2 open pit extension will supplement the ore mined from the higher grade underground deposits.

At Pinto Valley, increased costs related to the first quarter production deficit are expected to add between $0.10 and $0.20 to Pinto Valley's C1 cash cost[1 ]and all-in cost[1]per pound of payable copper produced.

Cozamin's 2017 C1 cash cost[1 ]and all-in cost[1 ]are expected to be slightly higher than guided as a result of lower by-product credits per payable pound of copper produced and additional planned capital, respectively.

1. This is an alternative performance measure; please see "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this release.

Capital and Exploration Guidance

At Cozamin, an additional $1.0 million in capital development is planned to be spent by year-end as the mine has been advancing at higher than planned development rates. As a result Cozamin's 2017 sustaining capital guidance is increased from $18.0 million to $19.0 million.

Also at Cozamin, a further $1.1 million has been approved to test brownfield targets along strike from the Mala Noche Footwall Zone ("MNFWZ") and east of the San Rafael zinc zone, and as a result, Cozamin's 2017 capitalized exploration guidance is increased from $5.0 million to $6.1 million.

At Minto, $0.6 million has been added to the 2017 H2 capital budget for definition drilling at Minto East and Ridgetop in support of the design of the extended mine plan.

All other capital and exploration guidance remains unchanged.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has two development projects; the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, and the 100% owned Kutcho copper-zinc project in British Columbia, Canada, as well as exploration properties in Chile and US. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available athttp://www.capstonemining.com.

