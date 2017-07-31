Ceramic Tube Market Worth 993.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Ceramic Tube Market, By Material Type (Alumina and Zirconia), Application (Electronics and Electrical and Medical and Healthcare), and Region (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe)-Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Ceramic Tube Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 691.1 million in 2017 to USD 993.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.52%, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for electrical transmission and distribution equipment and the replacement and refurbishment of existing power infrastructure.

The alumina ceramic tube segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Ceramic Tube Market, by material type, during the forecast period

The alumina ceramic tube segment led the Ceramic Tube Market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period. Alumina is a standard material used to manufacture ceramic products such as tubes and rods for insulators, spark plug envelopes, and vacuum interrupters, among others. It is comparatively more cost-effective than other ceramic material types such as zirconia and molybdenum, among others, which is the main reason for the large market share held by the segment. The alumina segment is driven by the increased demand for alumina tubes in applications such as vacuum interrupters, power grid tubes, insulator tubes for thermocouples, x-ray tubes, and spark plugs, among others.

The electronic and electrical application segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Ceramic Tube Market

The electronic and electrical segment is expected to be the largest market segment of the Ceramic Tube Market, by application, in 2017. The governments of developing nations around the world are spending heavily on the construction of new electrical transmission and distribution grids while those in developed nations are investing in their aging power transmission and distribution grids. The demand for x-ray tubes for x-ray machines and CT-scan machines in the medical and healthcare sector is continually growing, which, in turn, is driving the electronic and electrical application segment of the Ceramic Tube Market.

Asia-Pacific: the leading Ceramic Tube Market

In this report, the Ceramic Tube Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the Ceramic Tube Market, by region, due to the growth of the manufacturing sectors in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Ceramic Tube Market. These suppliers include Kyocera Corporation (Japan), CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Carborundum Universal, Ltd. (India), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), and NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan). The leading players are trying to enter into the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

