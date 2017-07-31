Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Cessation of Doron Moshe as CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. ("EI" or the "Company") (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, that Mr. Doron Moshe will cease to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective as of January 1, 2018.

Mr. Moshe and the Company have reached a mutual understanding regarding Mr. Moshe termination of office, considering the Company's business status and its future objectives.

Mr. Moshe serves as the Company's CEO since April 1, 2016 and served as the Company's acting CEO from April 1, 2015.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Commercial centers - initiation, construction, and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use property projects, predominantly in the retail sector, located in Central and Eastern Europe. In certain circumstances and depending on market conditions, the Group operates and manages commercial centers prior to their sale. (ii) Hotel - operation and management of the Radisson hotel complex in Bucharest, Romania. (iii) Medical industries and devices - (a) research and development, production and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment, and (b) development of stem cell population expansion technologies and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. (iv) Plots in India - plots designated for sale initially designated to residential projects.

