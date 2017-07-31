PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PetLife Pharmaceuticals Gets 'On the Road Again!' With 2 Scheduled Road Shows in California

HANCOCK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: PTLF) (the "Company"), a developer of a new generation of high potency veterinary cancer medications and nutraceuticals for pets, is back on the road to bring their message of hope to pet owners in the fight against cancer in our companion animals. While the presentations are targeted to high net worth investors, the Company has found that most of these investors share our passion for our furry friends. They understand our mission to bring an all-natural and cost-effective treatment of cancer through the necessary clinical trials and to make our patent pending product, VitalzulTM, an integral part of cancer treatment.

VitalzulTM is based on the venom of the Caribbean Blue Scorpion, which for hundreds of years has been known to have an effect on many varieties of tumors. Having completed several studies, PetLife is currently seeking funding to continue these pre-INAD (Investigational New Animal Drug) studies in preparation for a timely filing with the United States Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") for a complete Oncology Clinical / Regulatory Development plan. The path through the FDA process is anticipated to take 18-24 months for completion.

Clifford Price, VP of Marketing for PetLife Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting to investors in Santa Barbara on Aug. 2, 2017, and to investors in Beverly Hills on August 8, 2017. "These presentations create a unique opportunity for investors to be a part of a changing paradigm in the treatment of cancer for both pets and humans," stated Mr. Price.

For further information on these events or about investing in the future of veterinary cancer treatment with PetLife, please contact Mr. Price at clifford@PetLifePharma.com.

About PetLife Pharmaceuticals:

PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLF) (www.PetLifePharma.com) is a registered U.S. Veterinary Pharmaceutical company. PetLife's mission is to bring its new, non-toxic, bioactive nutraceuticals and prescription medications to the world of veterinary oncology with the ultimate goal of preventing cancer and extending the life of pets suffering from cancer while improving their quality of life. The Company's first product, Vitalzul™, is currently in testing. Vitalzul™'s active ingredients have been shown to have activity against several different cancer cell lines. In the U.S. alone, consumer spending on domestic companion animals reached over $60 billion in 2015 with over $29 billion spent on veterinary care and medications. PetLife's acquired brand, Dr. Geoff's Real Food for Pets, will launch in 2017. PetLife Scorpion Ranch™ will break ground in 2017. PetLife anticipates incorporating Vitalzul™ in a new and advanced therapeutic pet food line in 2019.

