The Italian solar tracker specialist will deliver and install its TRJ tracking solution to two Brazilian solar PV plants in Sao Pedro and Juazeiro.

Convert, an Italy-headquartered solar tracker specialist that is the world's fourth largest according to IHS Markit, has signed a lucrative supply deal with Atlas Renewable Energy to deliver its tracker solutions to two large-scale Brazilian solar projects.

The $35 million agreement will see Convert ship 220 MW of its TRJ Tracking solution to construction sites in Brazil's Sao Pedro and Juazeiro regions. The construction of the solar farms is ...

