

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 113.84 against the yen, from an early high of 114.46.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 1.1395, 1.2729 and 0.9708 from early highs of 1.1335, 1.2673 and 0.9663, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound and 0.98 against the greenback.



