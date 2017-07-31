

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased further in July, though slightly, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in July, just below the 1.2 percent climb in June.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 0.8 percent in July from 0.9 percent in the prior month.



The slight decline in inflation was mainly due to the slowdown of price growth of both regulated and non-regulated energy products.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased at a stable rate of 1.2 percent annually in July. Monthly, the HICP fell 1.9 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed a slowdown in overall producer price inflation in June. Producer prices climbed 2.6 percent annually, slower than the 2.8 percent increase seen in May.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.3 percent in June, offsetting a 0.3 percent fall in May.



On domestic market, producer prices gained 0.4 percent from May and by 3.1 percent on a yearly basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX