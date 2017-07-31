Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-31 12:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 27.07.2017 Andrew Leigh resigned from Board of Directors of John Ross Jr. (Aberdeen) Limited, part of AS PRFoods consolidation group, due to the end of transition period that followed to the completion of acquisition of majority shareholding in John Ross Jr. (Aberdeen) Limited and Coln Valley Smokery Limited. Indrek Kasela, Christopher Leigh, Victoria Leigh-Pearson and Jennifer Leigh shall continue as the members of board of directors of John Ross Jr. (Aberdeen) Limited.



