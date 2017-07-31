Protein Expression Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2022: Growing Number of Life Sciences & Biopharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Protein Expression Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Protein expression is a technique or methodology in which proteins are characterized, modified, and synthesized in the host cells. The selected protein is typically achieved by the modification or alteration of the protein expression process in a living cell. Various kinds of protein expression systems are used for the production of a broad range of therapeutic proteins such as insulin, interferons, and interleukins.



The global market is expected to reach USD 2.850.5 Million by 2022 from USD 1,654.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders disease, the growing number of life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, rising research activities on recombinant-based protein expression and technological advancements in protein expression systems are the major driving factors for this market.



The protein expression systems market is segmented on the basis of systems type, product, application and end user. On the basis of systems type, the market is segmented into insect cell expression systems; mammalian cell expression systems; prokaryotic expression systems, yeast expression systems; cell-free expression systems; and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the frequent use of prokaryotic protein expression systems as they are cheaper compared to other expression systems.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into competent cells, expression vectors, instruments, reagents, and services. The reagents segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the protein expression market. This is primarily due to the increasing protein expression research activities and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.



By application, the protein expression market is segmented into therapeutic applications, research applications and industrial applications. The therapeutic applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes around the world.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs Inc.

Promega Corporation

Proteogenix

Qiagen N.V.

Sengenics

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Protein Expression Market, By System Type



7 Global Protein Expression Market, By Product and Service



8 Global Protein Expression Market, By Application



9 Global Protein Expression Market, By End User



10 Global Protein Expression Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w23246/protein

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716