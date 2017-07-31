

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday, after euro area inflation rose more than forecast in July and unemployment rate decreased to the lowest level in more than eight years in June, as policy makers gear up to discuss unwinding the quantitative-easing program by autumn.



Figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone unemployment rate decreased in June to the lowest level in more than eight years.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 9.1 percent in June from 9.2 percent in May, which was revised down from 9.3 percent. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 9.2 percent.



Flash data from the same agency showed that Eurozone inflation increased to 1.3 percent in July, exceeding expectations for a 1.2 percent rise. The index matched the June reading.



The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in June.



Separate reports showed that German retail sales growth accelerated in June from May and the jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June from 3.9 percent in May, confirming the region's recovery.



The euro slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session.



The single currency bounced off to 1.1388 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 1.1335 hit at 3:30 am ET. The euro-franc pair is likely to find resistance around the 1.20 region.



The euro staged a modest recovery against the greenback with the pair trading at 1.1740. This may be compared to a low of 1.1723 hit at 3:45 am ET. Continuation of the euro's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.19 area.



The euro was trading in a positive territory against the Japanese yen with the pair trading at 129.90. This follows a 6-day decline to 129.54 at 8:45 pm ET. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 132.00 level.



Figures from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed that Japan's housing starts rebounded in June.



Housing starts increased unexpectedly 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in May. Housing starts were forecast to drop 0.2 percent.



After falling to 0.8933 against the pound at 2:15 am ET, the euro advanced to 0.8962. If the euro-pound pair extends rise, 0.91 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



Figures from the Bank of England revealed that UK mortgage approvals declined more than expected in June.



The number of mortgage approvals decreased to 64,684 in June from 65,109 in May. Approvals were forecast to drop to 65,000.



The 19-nation currency recovered to 1.4650 against the loonie and 1.5689 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 1.4603 and 1.5609, respectively. Against the aussie, the euro rose back to 1.4736, on track to pierce its early multi-day high of 1.4756. On the upside, 1.49, 1.58 and 1.48 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the euro against the aussie, the kiwi and the loonie, respectively.



Looking ahead, U.S. pending home sales for June, Chicago PMI for July and Canada industrial product price index for June are due in the New York session.



