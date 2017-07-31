

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vibrant Health Products, a family-owned bakery in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, recalled one lot of liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns due to a packaging error. As a result, this product may contain undeclared egg. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.



The recall was necessitated when it was discovered that liveGfree Gluten Free White Bread was packaged into liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Bun packaging.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs should not consume these products due to the risk of serious allergic reaction.



The recalled liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns were sold through certain ALDI stores from 4/13/2017 to 7/27/2017 in several U.S. states.



The recalled product is in an 11.3-ounce blue package marked 'liveGfree Gluten Free Classic Soft White Hamburger Buns' with lot numbers ending in #0897 on the front of the package and the UPC #0 41498 25980 8 on the back of the package. The package has an allergen statement that states, 'Made in a facility that also produces products with eggs.'



