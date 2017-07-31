WESTBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Save Energy Systems, an energy-efficiency services company that reduces HVAC expenses for commercial and industrial businesses, announced numerous significant feature updates to its patented Demand-Limiting Controller HVAC management system. These enhancements provide even greater control and precision of the climate in different zones of a building, the ability to detect the optimum conditions to cycle down HVAC compressors, machine learning of optimal start-up times, and duct supply temperature monitoring to prevent coil freeze-up.

"The Demand-Limiting Controller is already the smartest investment any small to medium-sized business can make to slash energy costs while improving climate conditions for occupants," said Paul Laskow, CEO of Save Energy Systems. "With these enhancements, we're enabling our customers to drive even more savings and get the best performance from their HVAC systems. The feedback we receive from our customers provides us with a long list of ideas for new, user-friendly features to incorporate into our products."

A comprehensive HVAC management system that delivers control and savings

Designed for small to medium-size businesses such as health clubs, auto dealers, retailers, offices, and distribution/logistics warehouses, the Save Energy Systems DLC is an intelligent, networked HVAC management system that enables precise control of any HVAC system. By installing the DLC as part of a simple retrofit, these businesses can take advantage of the same energy-saving techniques used by big corporations, and immediately reduce the largest component of their energy bill: their HVAC system.

The new features announced today include:

Room zoning control. Ideal for commercial environments where one unit supplies HVAC to multiple offices with different cooling requirements (for example: exterior-facing, interior, conference rooms, etc.), this feature enables precise, room-by-room control over multiple HVAC units, with control and management from a central dashboard.

Automated fan ventilation. Designed for use in warehouse spaces, this feature reduces energy use and increases comfort use by running rooftop fan ventilation if exterior conditions permit. During occupied hours, the DLC will run the ventilation fans if the outside temperature is between user-defined values to prevent the warehouse from becoming stuffy and uncomfortable when no air conditioning has been installed. Because the fans only run between the ideal set temperatures, the warehouse fans run less and only ventilate with comfortable temperature air during user-defined hours.

Coil freeze prevention. The DLC can now determine if conditions exist for HVAC coil freeze, a costly problem in which the formation of ice prevents air from flowing through the coil, causing that zone to warm up. The DLC now prevents coil freeze-up by turning off the compressor if the supply air temperature falls below a specific setting. In addition, the DLC provides alerts if the HVAC system is not providing the expected supply-air temperature, which usually indicates the unit is not operating properly.

Smart start. The system learns the start-up characteristics of each zone and runs the HVAC unit only as much as needed to achieve the occupied temperature by the occupied times. The value is recalculated each day based on historical values, current indoor temperature, outdoor temperature, and occupied set temperature.

HVAC contractors who provide service for DLC users are already seeing benefits. "We no longer get nuisance call from customers for coils freezing. This keeps them more comfortable, saves them money, and allows us to focus on real issues," said Bob Strogen, president of Strogen's Service Experts, Rochester, NH. Similarly, DLC users are reporting that they are no longer seeing nuisance invoices from HVAC contractors for defrosting frozen coils.

Adding DLC intelligence to an HVAC system delivers several important benefits

Insight and control: Building occupants often hate their HVAC because their zone's temperature is uncomfortable. In response, they manually adjust local thermostats without considering how this might impact energy usage. By installing the DLC, a business has complete visibility into its HVAC operation, and can take control of its HVAC system-wide with a completely automatic, intelligent system that ensures optimum comfort for occupants.

Energy cost reduction and excellent ROI: The Save Energy Systems DLC reduces energy demand by ensuring that a facility's separate HVAC units are never operating simultaneously. Businesses can now limit how much energy is consumed at any one time, thereby reducing demand charges, and reduce overall kWh use. Typically, the DLC can shave 12-25% off a utility bill with an ROI of 12 to 36 months, depending on equipment, controls currently in place, and the cost of energy.

Drive sustainability goals: Uncontrollable energy bills are frustrating for any business that is striving to encourage sustainability across all its departments. The DLC enables any business to take control of its HVAC systems, reduce its overall energy consumption, and have a meaningful impact on its carbon footprint.

About Save Energy Systems

Founded in 2011, Save Energy Systems provides small to medium-size commercial facilities with automated, intelligent control and optimization of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. Many of the features found in more expensive building energy-management systems (BEMS) are incorporated into our system, only at a fraction of the cost. The patented Demand-Limiting Controller (DLC) was initially developed to address the needs of facility owner/operators struggling to control rising energy costs using standard programmable thermostats. Today, the DLC has been approved by utilities as a viable technology that qualifies for energy-efficiency incentive rebates. To learn more, visit www.saveenergysystems.com.

