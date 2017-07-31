Andrews Kurth Kenyon Announces Leadership Change in Dubai Office

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Andrews Kurth Kenyon DMCC is pleased to announce that energy and infrastructure partnerPatricia Tillerhas been named the managing partner of the firm's Dubai office.

The office will continue its focus on transactional energy and infrastructure in the key markets of the UAE, Iraq, Egypt and East Africa.

"Patricia's work on complex projects throughout the Middle East and Africa make her well-qualified to lead our efforts in this important region," said Bob Jewell, managing partner, Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP.

In addition to Ms. Tiller, the firm's Middle East practice will be led by partners James Comyn, Christopher F. Richardson and Mark J. Thurber, all of whom have deep regional legal experience in mergers & acquisitions, upstream & midstream energy, liquefied natural gas, renewable energy, infrastructure and project finance.

"Recent mandates have seen our Middle East office expand its client base to include national and international energy companies, midstream companies, institutional investors and private equity funds active in the energy industry," saidMs. Tiller.

Ms. Tiller will step into the role most recently occupied by Hugh Fraser, who will re-establish his legal consulting practice.

About Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

Since 1902, Andrews Kurth Kenyon has built its practice on the belief that "straight talk is good business." Real answers, clear vision and mutual respect define the firm's relationships with clients, colleagues, communities and employees. With nearly 430 attorneys and11 locationsworldwide, Andrews Kurth Kenyon represents a wide array of clients in multiple industries. For more information about Andrews Kurth Kenyon, please visit andrewskurthkenyon.com.

Andrews Kurth Kenyon DMCC is registered and licensed as a Free Zone company under the rules and regulations of DMCCA.

Contact:

Ashley Ronald Nelly, Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

713.220.4410 (office) | 713.204.0255 (mobile)

ashleynelly@andrewskurth.com

andrewskurthkenyon.com