Protein Detection and Quantification Market Worth $3.00 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global protein detection & quantification marketis expected to reach USD 3.00 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Introduction of assay methods that enable protein estimation at lower limits of concentration in order to monitor the changes is expected to drive growth in the coming years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Governments are encouraging the research activities by raising funds in the field of proteomics industry and thus the protein detection and quantification market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Presence of organizations such as the Human Proteome Organization, National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Genomic Health Inc. promotes funding to support R&D and product development exercises pertaining to the field of proteomics.

Growing need to understand chronic diseases at a molecular level and develop therapeutic solutions is expected to encourage these organizations to fund research and development programs. In addition, Public Health Genomics at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) promotes the integration of personalized medicine and genomics into public health cancer research in an attempt to reduce the burden of cancer across the globe

Although technological advancements continue to take place for simplification protein estimation, high cost of technology and assays are anticipated to restrict the usage of these assays and technologies under certain circumstances. For instance, Mass Spectroscopy (MS) which are often used for functional proteomics is considered expensive and slow by researchers. In targeted MS, custom antibodies are required for each target to perform immunoaffinity enrichment of peptides. This process is observed to be expensive as well as lengthy.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Protein Detection and Quantification Market Analysis By Technology (Immunological Methods, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry), By Products, By Applications, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-detection-quantification-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Colorimetry dominated with the largest share sue to presence of significant usage of the reagents and solutions for laboratory analysis

Immunological methods and spectrometric methods are anticipated to grow at similar rates and exhibit fastest Y-o-Y growth

Advancements in these segments such as FTIR and SMCxPRO technology are attributive for the projected growth rate

Consumables accounted for the largest share due to wider availability and usage of kits and reagents

Clinical diagnosis is expected to register fastest progress in the coming years as a result of rising adoption these methods

Substantial use of technology in target identification and other steps of drug discovery is attributive for the largest share of drug discovery as an application of estimation of these biomolecules

Academic organizations dominated with respect to use of these protocols and clinical diagnostic labs anticipated to witness fastest progress

North American region accounted for the largest share as a consequence of large number of proteomics projects implemented herein

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the most lucrative pace due to changing health care infrastructure in this region which drives the demand for these products

market is expected to grow at the most lucrative pace due to changing health care infrastructure in this region which drives the demand for these products Key players operating include PerkinElmer Inc, GE Healthcare, Inanovate, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Merck & Co., Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and RayBiotech, Inc.

These companies are engaged in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions for the new product launches that rely on the conventional technology but provide novel application in the field of proteomics

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rubella-diagnostic-testing-market

Apoptosis Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/apoptosis-market

DNA Sequencing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dna-sequencing-market

SNP Genotyping Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/snp-genotyping-market

Grand View Research has segmented the protein detection & quantification market on the basis of technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

Protein Detection & Quantification Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Colorimetric Assays Immunological methods Chromatography Mass Spectrometry Spectroscopy Instruments Others

Protein Detection & Quantification Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Kits & Reagents/Consumables Instruments Services

Protein Detection & Quantification Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Drug discovery and development Clinical Diagnosis Others

Protein Detection & Quantification End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Academic Research Institutes Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organization Others

Protein Detection & Quantification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com