ELEMENTIS PLC - Blocklisting Return

London, July 31
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 31 July 2017
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2017
|To:
|31 July 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|758,127
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|100,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|174,794
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|683,333
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2017
|To:
|31 July 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|560,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|100,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|660,000
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2017
|To:
|31 July 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
256,819
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|200,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|13,962
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
442,857
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2017
|To:
|31 July 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|503,362
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|150,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|653,362
|Name of contact:
|Wai Wong
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7067 2999
|Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period
|463,685,531