31.07.2017 | 13:01
PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Blocklisting Return

PR Newswire
London, July 31

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 31 July 2017

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 February 2017To:31 July 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:758,127
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):100,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):174,794
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:683,333

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 February 2017To:31 July 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:560,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):100,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:660,000

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 February 2017To:31 July 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
256,819
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):200,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):13,962
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
442,857

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
Period of return:From:1 February 2017To:31 July 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:503,362
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):150,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:653,362

Name of contact:Wai Wong
Telephone number of contact:020 7067 2999
Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period463,685,531

© 2017 PR Newswire