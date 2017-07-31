BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Barbara Powley

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 5610



31 July 2017



END