Acclaimed British Intellectual and Media Personality Noreena Hertz to Host New Program for SiriusXM Starting August 28

"MegaHertz: London Calling" will feature a wide range of fascinating and vibrant perspectives from across the Atlantic

Hertz will be SiriusXM's first foreign-based host for news and talk programming

NEW YORK, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today SiriusXM, a U.S.-based radio company with more than 32 million subscribers, announced the debut of MegaHertz: London Calling hosted by one of the United Kingdom's most noted and dynamic intellectuals, Noreena Hertz. The program will broadcast live from London starting Monday, August 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Insight channel 121.

With her new Insight program, Hertz will become SiriusXM's first foreign-based host for news and talk programming and will serve as Chief Europe Correspondent across all talk radio channels. Her show, MegaHertz: London Calling, will invite listeners into Hertz's salon, bringing a powerful variety of voices and opinions from the across the Atlantic.

Each episode will transport listeners into Hertz's inner circle, an eclectic mix of writers, thinkers, political players, artists, business leaders, comedians, celebrities, and more. During the one-hour live show, Hertz and her guests will discuss and debate topics ranging from news and current events, to pop culture, business, the arts and beyond, as well as provide a unique opportunity to hear European-based perspectives on stories dominating headlines in the United States.

"I'm hugely excited to be launching MegaHertz: London Calling on SiriusXM and beginning a relationship with its listeners," said Hertz. "The world has never been more vibrant, complex and controversial. I have plenty to say about the big topics affecting us all and will be inviting an eclectic and energetic mix of guests to debate them with me here in the UK and our listeners across America."

"Designer Vivienne Westwood has said of Noreena's writings, 'That is what punk is all about,' and that is the exact type of energy and attitude SiriusXM subscribers can expect from Noreena," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Beyond her reputation as one of Britain's foremost intellectuals, Noreena will also deliver an irreverent European flair and offer SiriusXM listeners nationwide a fresh perspective from across the pond."

A respected economist who has graced the cover of Newsweek magazine and was named "one of the world's leading thinkers" by The Observer, Hertz rose to prominence in the U.K. shortly after graduating college at 19-years-old. Hertz has a PhD from Cambridge University, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is currently a Visiting Professor at University College London. She has advised some of the world's leading business and political figures, regularly chairs sessions at The World Economic Forum in Davos, and has delivered Keynote Speeches at TED conferences and Google Zeitgeist events.

Hertz's best-selling books The Silent Takeover, IOU: The Debt Threat, and Eyes Wide Open are published in 22 countries. She has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times of London and Wired, and has appeared on flagship television shows on CBS, CNBC, PBS, the BBC, and ITV.

MegaHertz: London Calling will join Insight's powerful lineup, which includes programs from Pete Dominick, John Fugelsang, and Neil De Grasse Tyson, and features WNYC's Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin and Freakonomics Radio.

SiriusXM recently announced that its 200+ channels - including SiriusXM Insight - are now also available for streaming to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide with Amazon Alexa. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AmazonAlexa to learn more.

