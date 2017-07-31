

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth eased in the three months ended June, after improving in the previous two quarters, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slower than the 1.6 percent rise in the first quarter.



In the fourth quarter of the previous year, the rate of growth was 1.3 percent.



On an annual basis, the economy expanded at a faster pace of 4.8 percent in the June quarter, following a 4.1 percent increase in the preceding quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth improved to 4.1 percent in the second quarter from 4.0 percent in the previous three-month period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX